Nancy Reynolds News

The Rock House Ruritan Club is sponsoring a Vendor Day sale on November 18 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Food will be available. If you would like to rent a table, please call Mary Romine at 336-351-6551 or Nancy Speaks at 336-351-4110.

The Double Creek Volunteer Fire Dept. will have their chicken stew on November 4 starting at 5:30 p.m. The Nunn Brothers will be the entertainment for the night.

Brown Mountain Baptist Church will have a chicken stew and bazaar on November 4 from 12 noon to 6 p.m. The stew is $7.00 a quart. Christmas and fall items, handmade jewelry, wreaths, face painting will be there also.

Happy Birthday to Dennis Crocker! Dennis and Ava Cain visited family and friends over the weekend.

Happy birthday also to J J Johnson on October 18th!

Hallie Hall is a patient at the Forsyth Memorial Hospital in Winston Salem. She had a stroke.

Dexter Sams is home from the hospital now.

The Rock House Ruritan Club are having their turkey shoots every Saturday night until further notice. Food will be available at 5 PM with the shooting starting at 6 PM. Come out and enjoy the fellowship and fun.

Prayer list includes Dexter Sams, Rodney Durham, Barbara Cromer, James Poteat, Jan Cox, Nancy Palmer, Ricky Tise, Gene Moser, Lois Tilley, Loyd Sams, Jimmy Inman, Brad Martin, Robbie Morefield, Basil Gordon, Hickman Simmons, Vicki Gordon, Hallie Hall, Tammy Lawson, Gary Simmons, Michael Palmer, Shirley Martin, Krista Simmons, Billy Gibson, Linda Lane, Donna Bowman Edwards, Hugh Covington, Linda Holland, Teresa Sisk, Scotty Marshall, Kim Hall, Dan Puckett, Allen Puckett, Calvin Love, Elizabeth Essick, and Deborah Inman. Several of these mentioned have cancer and need your prayers.

http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Juanita-Gordy-color-2.jpg