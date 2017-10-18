Sandy Ridge News

Riverside Baptist Church is having a Fish Fry on Saturday, October 21 at The American Legion from 2 to 6 pm. For $8.00/plate you’ll get catfish, slaw, hushpuppies and drink. There will also be a bake sale, 50/50 raffle and door prizes as well as great music provided by Jimmy Wilkes & Friends, God Can, The Fitzgerald Family and Johnny Manuel & Friends.

Hilltop Baptist Church (Beasley School Road) is having a Chicken Stew on Saturday, the 21st. Stew will be ready at 12 noon and is free to the community. Pastor Mark Lawless invites everyone to attend.

Also, on Saturday the 21st, Delta UMC is hosting a “Cruise In” beginning at 10 am. They’ll be selling hot dogs and barbeque and there will be lots of door prizes. No registration is necessary; so, bring your car and cruise.

Sandy Ridge Elementary School’s Fall Festival is also on the 21st from 11 am until 3 pm. This is open to the public. You may purchase wristbands in advance for $5 or buy at the door for $6. Lots of games and inflatables for the kids as well as free kids’ id’s compliments of Sheriff Mike Marshall. Barbeque, hot dogs and corn dogs will be for sale. Check out the vendors/crafts tables set up on the field.

Smith Chapel will have a community stew on Saturday, October 28 at 12 noon at the pastor’s house on 1190 Charlie Francis Road. There will be inflatables for the kids as well as a hay ride.

The American Red Cross will have a Blood Drive on Saturday, November 4 at Sandy Ridge Community Center from 9 to 1:30 pm. Call Lena Priddy at 871-2529 to schedule an appointment in advance. Bring a friend and help to reach the goal of 30 units.

Delta UMC Men’s Group will have a stew on Saturday, November 4. Stew will be ready by 11 am for $6/quart. Call Shelvie Dodson at 871-2183 to order in advance.

Also, on the 4th, Oak Ridge Baptist Church will have a community stew at 12 noon.

The Ruritans still have pumpkins for sale at NE Stokes Fire Department.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“I think happiness is what makes you pretty. Period. Happy people are beautiful. They become like a mirror and they reflect that happiness.” — Drew Barrymore

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE

This was a huge hit at the Sandy Ridge Music Association’s monthly bluegrass music event this past Saturday, and I wanted to share with you.

Caramel Apple Cake with Caramel Topping

· CAKE · 2 1⁄2 cups sugar · 3 eggs

· 1 1⁄2 cups vegetable oil · 3 cups all-purpose flour · 2 tsp. vanilla · 1 cup chopped walnuts · 2 1⁄2 cups diced apples (canned or fresh) I use fresh apples.

· TOPPING · 3⁄4 cup butter · 2 cups brown sugar · 1⁄4 cup milk

· Lightly grease and flour 13 x 9-inch baking dish. Preheat oven to 350°F. Cream together sugar, eggs, and oil. Add flour; mix together until well blended. Add vanilla, nuts, and diced apples. Batter will be very thick. Spread into pan; bake for 45 to 60 minutes; Cake is done when toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. When cake is done, punch holes in it with a knife and pour topping over. Topping: Heat all ingredients together over medium heat. Bring to boil, stirring constantly. Let boil for about 2 minutes. Pour over warm cake.

Contact Carolyn Craig at 613-5315 if you have Sandy Ridge news.

