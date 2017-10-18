Kingswood United Methodist Bazaar on Nov. 18, Sat 8 a.m. at 6840 University Pkwy in Rural Hall.

The King Moravian Church Women’s Fellowship Bazaar will be Saturday, Oct. 21 at 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Baked & canned goods, chicken pies, crafts and attic treasures. Raffles for jeweled music box, bronze Moravian Star, gift baskets and glass Moravian Star. Breakfast begins at 8 a.m. There will also be pinto beans and hot dogs for lunch.

Save the Date: – Business Leader Banquet is scheduled for November 2 at 6:30 at Jefferson Christian Church at 6:30. More information to come.

The American Red Cross Blood Drive will be at Trinity United Methodist Church, 725 West Dalton Road, King on Monday, October 23, 2017 from 2 until 7 p.m. To schedule your appointment call Peggy at 336-671-0151 or Peggy L at336-416-2786 or email trinityblooddrive@yahoo.com.

Quote of the Day – “The clearest way to show what the rule of law means to us everyday life is to recall what has happened when there is no rule of law.” Dwight D. Eisenhower

Humanity Restore of Stokes County, 336-985-3211 is located at 115-117 East Dalton Road in King and is open Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Part of the happiness of life consists not in fighting battles, but in avoiding them. A masterly retreat is in itself a victory. –Norman Vincent Peale

Bazaar time is just around the corner at Trinity United Methodist Church, King. Quilt tickets are now available. If you would like tickets for yourself or to sell to your friends, please see any member of the United Methodist Women or Beth Carroll.

Pastor Appreciation Sunday will be celebrated on October 22 at Trinity United Methodist Church, honoring Pastor Bart Milleson.

Forgiveness is all powerful. Forgiveness heals all ills. Let us forget and forgive injuries.

I will not meddle with that which I cannot mend. – Thomas Fuller

Store carton of cottage cheese upside down; it will keep twice as long.

For hard cooked eggs, put them in boiling water and turn off the heat; when the water is cooled, the eggs are hard cooked.

Soft Glazed Pumpkin Sugar Cookies

The perfect sugar cookie for Fall! Sweet, spicy and soft! Yield: 3-4 dozen

Ingredients:

1/2 cup softened butter

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup pumpkin puree {canned pumpkin}

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

2 large eggs

4 cups all purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

pinch of cloves

for the glaze-

3 cups powdered sugar

4 tablespoons water

1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or silicone baking mat and set aside. In a large bowl, stir butter, oil, pumpkin, sugars, vanilla and eggs together until incorporated and smooth. Slowly mix in all dry ingredients until completely incorporated. Scoop onto prepared baking sheet using 1 1/2 tablespoon scoop and flatten to 1/2 inch thick using the bottom of a glass. If the dough is sticking to the glass, press the bottom of the glass in granulated sugar before flattening. Bake 8-9 minutes.

While cookies bake, stir all ingredients together for glaze until smooth.

Once cookies are finished baking, cool 3 minutes on baking sheet before transferring to cooling rack. spread 1 1/2 teaspoons glaze over each warm cookie. Let glaze harden 2-3 hours before serving. OR eat them warm with lots of runny glaze.

If you need two egg whites and have only one egg, add one tablespoon very cold water on one white.

Zucchini Carrot Oatmeal Cookies

These amazing Zucchini Carrot Oatmeal Cookies are packed full of zucchini, carrots, oatmeal, dried cranberries, and coconut. All the good stuff and great for an after school snack!

Serves: 3 dozen

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup wheat flour

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

¾ cup butter, softened

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup brown sugar

2 eggs, room temperature

1 tsp vanilla

1 cup old fashioned oats

1 cup grated zucchini, drained and squeezed dry

½ cup shredded carrot

½ cup shredded, sweetened, coconut

½ cup dried cranberries

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Grate zucchini and carrot using the smaller grate opening. Squeeze out the excess liquid from the zucchini. (I grate onto a paper towel and then use the paper towel to get rid of the excess water. Wrap the paper towel or dish cloth around the zucchini and squeeze over the sink.)

Combine flour, cinnamon, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl. Set aside.

Beat butter in a large mixing bowl until creamy. Add in sugars and beat until fluffy. Add in the eggs and vanilla and beat until well combined.

Gradually add flour mixture to the wet mixture and beat on low speed until well combined.

Stir in oats, zucchini, carrot, coconut, and dried cranberries.

Drop by rounded tablespoons about 2 inches apart onto parchment-lined cookie sheets. Bake for 10-12 minutes until they just start to turn color. Let cool on sheets for a few minutes before moving to a cooling rack and ENJOY!

Peggy Hall Wall has been covering the King Community for many years and can be reached at peggyhwall@yahoo.com or 336-813-6231.

