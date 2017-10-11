Nancy Reynolds News

Dexter Sams is a patient at the Forsyth Memorial Hospital with kidney problems.

Rodney Durham is a patient at the hospital with heart problems.

Barbara Cromer is in ICU after a car wreck Friday night.

Happy Birthday to Amanda Brooke Leftwich who turned 21 years old. She is in Florida in missionary training.

Also, Happy Birthday to Patty Young, Don Romine, Forest Boaz, and Sue Williamson.

Happy Anniversary to Lanny and Shirley Martin.

Congratulations to Katelyn & Travis Blevins on the birth of their daughter Avery Kate who was born on September 30th. Katelyn works at Mount Pilot Drug in Pilot Mountain.

Prayer list includes Dexter Sams, Rodney Durham, Barbara Cromer, James Poteat, Jan Cox, Nancy Palmer, Ricky Tise, Gene Moser, Lois Tilley, Loyd Sams, Jimmy Inman, Brad Martin, Robbie Morefield, Basil Gordon, Hickman Simmons, Vicki Gordon, Hallie Hall, Tammy Lawson, Gary Simmons, Michael Palmer, Shirley Martin, Krista Simmons, Billy Gibson, Linda Lane, Donna Bowman Edwards, Hugh Covington, Linda Holland, Teresa Sisk, Scotty Marshall, Kim Hall, Dan Puckett, Allen Puckett, Calvin Love, Elizabeth Essick, and Deborah Inman. Several of these mentioned have cancer and need your prayers.

