On Nov. 18 Kingswood United Methodist Bazaar, Sat 8 a.m. at 6840 University Pkwy in Rural Hall.

Gathering of the Patriots And Indian Culture Event, Oct. 13 – Oct 15 at the American Legion in King.

The King Moravian Church Women’s Fellowship Bazaar will be Saturday, Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. until noon. Baked and canned goods, chicken pies, crafts, and attic treasures. Raffles for jeweled music box, bronze Moravian star, gift baskets and glass Moravian star. Breakfast begins at 8 a.m. There will also be pinto beans and hot dogs for lunch.

Business Leader Banquet is scheduled for Nov. 2 at 6:30 at Jefferson Christian Church at 6:30. More information to come.

The American Red Cross Blood Drive will be at Trinity United Methodist Church, 725 West Dalton Road, King on Monday, Oct. 23 from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. To schedule your appointment call Peggy at 336-671-0151 or Peggy L at336-416-2786 or email trinityblooddrive@yahoo.com. Become an American Red Cross blood donor and help save the lives of patients in need.

Andrews Mowing and Landscaping, Fall is just around the corner. Give your home a new fall look. Freshen those beds. We offer pine needles or mulch, trimming and much more. Call today to schedule your free estimate 336-624-8357 you won’t be disappointed.

Humanity Restore of Stokes County, 336-985-3211 is located at 115-117 East Dalton Road in King and is open Thursday and Friday, 11 am- 5 pm and Saturday 10 am – 5 pm.

Bazaar time is just around the corner at Trinity United Methodist Church, King. Quilt tickets are now available. If you would like tickets for yourself or to sell to your friends, please see any member of the United Methodist Women or Beth Carroll.

Pastor Appreciation Sunday will be celebrated on Oct. 22 at Trinity United Methodist Church, honoring Pastor Bart Milleson.

Prayer – God, I thank You today that you have given me such a strong sword as Your very Word. Give me courage and wisdom today. Teach me how to bring the Word of God into my circumstances, and give me a new found passion for Your Word. I receive it by faith. In Jesus name’ name. Amen.

Carrot Cake Cheesecake Cake

This Carrot Cake Cheesecake Cake recipe is a showstopper! Layers of homemade carrot cake, a cheesecake center and it’s all topped with a delicious cream cheese frosting.

Ingredients For the carrot cake layers:

· 2 cups granulated sugar

· 1 cup canola oil

· 4 large eggs

· 2 cups all-purpose flour

· 1 tsp baking soda

· 1 tsp baking powder

· 1/4 tsp kosher salt

· 2 tsp ground cinnamon

· 2 cups shredded carrots

For the cheesecake layer:

· 2 packages (8 oz each) cream cheese, softened

· 1 cup granulated sugar

· 1/4 tsp kosher salt

· 2 large eggs

· 1/4 cup sour cream

· 1/3 cup heavy whipping cream

For the frosting:

· 1 cup unsalted butter, softened

· 1 package (8 oz) cream cheese, softened

· 1 tsp vanilla extract

· 1/4 cup heavy cream

· 4 cups powdered sugar

· 1 cup chopped pecans

Directions:

For the cheesecake layer:

1. Prepare the cheesecake layer first. This can be done early in the day, or the night before. If freezing the cheesecake, can be stored 1-2 weeks in the freezer.

2. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Using a large roasting pan, add 1 inch of water to the pan. Place it on the lower 2/3 of the oven! Allow it to preheat in the oven.

3. Prepare 9-inch springform pan by wrapping bottom of pan (outside) with double layer of foil. Line bottom (inside) with a circle of parchment paper.

4. Beat cream cheese with granulated sugar for 2-3 minutes until creamy. Add in salt and eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.

5. Beat in sour cream and heavy cream, until light and fluffy (about 2 minutes). Pour into prepared 9-inch springform pan. Place pan in center of preheated roasting pan in the oven, making sure to be careful not to spill water.

6. Bake cheesecake for 45 minutes. Turn oven off and let cheesecake sit in oven for an additional 30 minutes. Remove and cool completely on counter.

7. When cooled, remove outside portion of the springform pan and place into the freezer for several hours or overnight. I put it in freezer for about 2 hours. If using within 24 hours, feel free to just refrigerate cheesecake!

For the carrot cakes layers: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease and flour two 9-inch cake pans. I use Wilton Bake even strips to ensure nice, even cakes. Set aside.

· In a large mixing bowl, combine sugar, oil and eggs until blended. Add in flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon. Beat for about 2 minutes. Add in shredded carrots. Pour into prepared cake pans.

· Bake for 30 minutes. Cool on wire rack for ten minutes. The remove from pans and cool completely.

For the frosting:

· In a large mixing bowl, combine cream cheese and butter. Beat with whisk attachment for 3 minutes. Add in sugar, vanilla, and heavy cream. Beat for 3-4 minutes until light and fluffy. Fold in chopped pecans.

· To assemble the cake, layer one layer of carrot cake. Add the cheesecake then top with second layer of carrot cake. Spread on the frosting, first on sides then on top!

· Store in the refrigerator, covered, for up to 3 days.

Peggy Hall Wall has been covering the King Community for many years and can be reached at peggyhwall@yahoo.com or 336-813-6231.

