Sandy Ridge News

The 2017 Annual Ridgefest is Saturday, October 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at NE Stokes Fire Department. This is a free community event sponsored by local businesses and hosted by the Ruritans and the Fire Dept. Stew, drink and dessert is available for everyone. While you’re there, check out the vendors, crafters, car show and pumpkin patch.

Sandy Ridge Music Association is proud to welcome Last Minute, Swift Creek and The Fitzgerald Family to Sandy Ridge Community Center also on Saturday, the 14th beginning at 6 pm. We’ll have hot dogs, bbq, chips, drinks and dessert for sale as well as 50/50 raffle. Come join us and bring a friend as we strive to bring bluegrass and gospel music back to the ridge the 2nd Saturday of every month.

The Children’s Fall/Winter Consignment Sale will be at the community center for one more day on Saturday, October 14 from 8 am to 1 pm

Delta UMC will host a “Cruise In” on Saturday, October 21 beginning at 10 a.m. Hot dogs and barbeque will be for sale and there’ll be lots of door prizes. No registration is necessary for the cruise in.

Also on the 21st, Riverside Baptist Church will host a Fish Fry at the American Legion from 2 to 6 pm. Once more, Gerald Alley is in charge of the catfish frying which he is famous for. For $8/plate, enjoy catfish, slaw, hushpuppies and drink. There’s going to be a bake sale, 50/50 raffle, door prizes and music provided by Jimmy Wilkes & Friends, The Fitzgerald Family, Harvey Hawks, God Can and Johnny Manuel & Friends.

And, that’s not all that’s happening on the 21st. Hilltop Baptist Church will have a free community stew at 12 noon. There will be hot dogs and chili for anyone who does not like stew. Pastor Mark Lawless invites everyone to attend.

Sandy Ridge Elementary School’s Fall Festival is on the 21st from 11 am to 3 pm. This is open to the public and you may purchase a wristband in advance for $5 or $6 at the door (unlimited games and inflatables with wristband). Vendors may set up on the field at no charge, but you must bring your own table. Free kid’s id’s will be available compliments of Sheriff Mike Marshall. Cakes, pies and desserts are needed for the cake walk. Contact Tessa at the school for more information. There will be bbq, hot dogs and corn dogs for sale.

Smith Chapel will have a community stew on Saturday, October 28 at 12 noon at the pastor’s house at 1190 Charlie Francis Road. There will be inflatables for the children as well as a hay ride.

You can never get enough stew; so on Saturday, November 4, Oak Ridge Baptist Church will have a community stew at 12 noon.

Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Georgia “Sue” Ashby Hill who passed away Tuesday, October 3 at the age of 64.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Strong people stand up for themselves, but stronger people stand up for others.” –Steve Oedekerk

TRED AND TASTED RECIPE

Spoon Rolls

¼ oz. (1 packet) dry active yeast

2 cups warm (100 degrees) water

1 ½ sticks (3/4 cup) butter, melted, plus more to grease pans

¼ cup sugar

1 large egg

4 cups self-rising flour

Dissolve the yeast in the warm water. Mix the butter and sugar with an electric mixer. Beat in the egg. Add the yeast and mix well. Gradually stir in the flour until smooth. Pour into a 2-quart greased, airtight bowl. Store tightly covered in the refrigerator overnight. The next day, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease miniature muffin tins. Spoon the dough into the muffin tins and bake the rolls until browned, about 18 – 20 minutes. Yield: 5 dz. mini rolls

Contact Carolyn Craig at 613-5315 if you have Sandy Ridge news.

