Francisco News

The weather is supposed to be beautiful for our Second Annual Francisco Farmfest to be held Saturday, October 7. Members of the Our Communities Group and volunteers are busy this week with last minute details and prepping the Francisco School playground. If anyone is interested in displaying any antique tractor or farm equipment, handmade quilts, crocheted items (we’re especially interested in those crocheted with tobacco twine,) items for the farmer’s market and baker’s corner, or if you want to sell your handmade or homegrown items, please contact Stephen or Texie Jessup at 336-351-4142, Paula Duggan-King at 336-351-6002, or Kathy Blue at 336-351-3254. The displayed quilts and crocheted items must be brought to the Agricultural Building on Thursday, October 5 between the hours of 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

This year’s Farmfest will include the popular demonstrations from last year such as the hand tying tobacco and quilting. We have kids’ activities provided by the FFA from North Stokes High School. We will also have a Greatest Generation Corner where some of our most distinguished residents will be interviewed by our favorite elementary school librarian, Jane Tucker from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. Hot dogs will be available all day and barbeque will be available from 3:00-5:00 pm. Music will be provided by several local bands so bring your lawn chair. Tickets will be sold on a beautiful handcrafted white oak table by Bill Hart and a gorgeous 4’x4’ barn quilt painted by Ruth Ann Harden. This is truly a festival for everyone from the young to the not so young. The tractor parade will kick off the Farmfest at 10:00 am and everyone is invited to attend and enjoy!

The Annual Francisco School Reunion will be held Saturday, October 7, at the Francisco Community Building. The doors open at 11:30 am and lunch will be at 12:30. Anyone who ever attended Francisco School is invited to attend. Please bring a covered dish and enjoy seeing some of your old classmates once again. This is the same day as the Farmfest so just walk across the road when the reunion is over and enjoy the rest of your day at your old stomping grounds at Francisco School.

The Francisco Presbyterian Church will have their Homecoming service Sunday, October 8. The service will begin at 11:00 am and the meal will be served afterward. Doug Brinkley will be the guest speaker. Everyone is invited to attend.

We’re planning some classes to be taught during the months of October and November at the Francisco Community Building. Our first “how to class” will be Monday, October 23, and it’s “How to Crochet Kitchen Towels” taught by Glenda Biggs. The signup sheets will be available at Farmfest. We plan on a class for soap making and how to use your smartphone. I’ll have more about this in the coming weeks.

There will be a Poor Man’s Supper and Gun Raffle Saturday, October 14, at the Francisco Community Building. The cost is $20 and includes 2 meals and chances on 3 different guns. The supper starts at 6:00 pm and all proceeds go to the Francisco Community Building. Everyone is invited.

Bingo is back! Fall Frolic Bingo will be held Saturday, October 21, at the Francisco Community Building. Hot dogs will be available at 6:00 pm and the games start at 7:00 pm. The cost is $20 for 20 games (3 per card). There is a coverall charge of $3 for one card or $5 for 2. There are door prizes after each game and all prizes are fall items. All proceeds go to the Francisco Ladies Auxiliary projects. Bring a friend for an evening of fun.

We will have a community meeting Tuesday, October 24 to discuss the use for the money that has been made from the Farmfest activities. Since the school itself has been purchased, some plans need to be made concerning the distribution of funds to our local organizations and/or community needs. We also need to discuss the playground equipment and any insurance that will be required to maintain the playground and walking trail. This will be a very important meeting and all are invited to attend. The meeting starts at 7:00 pm at the Francisco Community Building.

On a final note, please pray for the Las Vegas shooting victims and their families. Our country now is not the country that most of us grew up in. Somewhere along the way, our innocence has been lost. I thank God that we live in our little corner of Stokes County where we still help our neighbors, we share our abundance from the gardens, the county fair is something to look forward to and we still take the time to ask, “how’s ya family doin’?’ Or “did ya Mama get better?” I hope this never changes.