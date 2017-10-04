Nancy Reynolds News

Judy Niten is in from Colorado visiting her sisters which includes Jean Gordy and Elizabeth Essick from our community.

Nancy Speaks, Jasmine and Ruth Robertson went to The Farm at 769 Bray Ford Road in Dobson on Saturday. It is a great place to take children to play and learn. They have corn maze, pumpkin patch, playground, 2 bounce houses, pedal tractors, picnic shelter, hay ride, barrel train, chicken coop, pony rides, fresh produce and food available at a reasonable price. They are open on Saturday from 9 AM to 7 PM and Sunday 1 to 7 PM. It is near Copeland Elementary School. The cost of admission is $10 or less per person.

The Nancy Reynolds Fall Carnival will be held October 5th from 5 to 7 PM.

The Rock House Ruritan Club will start back having turkey shoots on October 7th with food available at 5 pm. The shooting will start at 6 PM. We can’t hardly wait to see everyone again and enjoy the good times again too.

Prayer list includes James Poteat, Jan Cox, Nancy Palmer, Ricky Tise, Gene Moser, Lois Tilley, Loyd Sams, Jimmy Inman, Brad Martin, Robbie Morefield, Basil Gordon, Hickman Simmons, Vicki Gordon, Hallie Hall, Tammy Lawson, Gary Simmons, Michael Palmer, Shirley Martin, Krista Simmons, Billy Gibson, Linda Lane, Donna Bowman Edwards, Hugh Covington, Linda Holland, Teresa Sisk, Scotty Marshall, Kim Hall, Dan Puckett, Allen Puckett, Calvin Love, Elizabeth Essick, and Deborah Inman. Several of these mentioned have cancer and need your prayers.

