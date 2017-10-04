Sandy Ridge News

Don’t forget about the stew at Delta UMC this Saturday, the 7th that will be cooked by the women of the church. Stew will be ready by 11 am for $6/quart. You might need to place your order in advance by calling Rachel Dodson at 871-2737. Rachel also said to come early (around 9 am) for the bake sale. She said, “first come, first serve. The first ones there get the best.” While you’re there, check out The Blessing Box near the shelter that was put out by Sandy Ridge Girl Scout Troop #2072. If you see that it’s low in non-perishable food, add some to the box to help someone in need.

Beginning Friday, the 6th, Sharon Gordon Murphy will be at Sandy Ridge Community Center for the Children’s Fall/Winter Consignment Sale from 9 am to 6 pm and on Saturday the 7th from 8 am to 1 pm. Call Sharon at 613-1839 for more information.

The 2017 Annual Ridgefest will be Saturday, October 14 from 10 am to 3 pm. This is sponsored by local businesses and hosted by Sandy Ridge Ruritans and NE Stokes Fire Dept. This is a free community event, and there will be stew, drink and dessert for everyone. Come and check out the vendors, crafters, car show and lots more, including entertainment by Roger Wells. Walk over to the Ruritan’s Pumpkin Patch and pick out a pumpkin to take home. Sales will be on the honor system.

Also, on Saturday, the 14th, come out to the Sandy Ridge Community Center as Sandy Ridge Music Association welcomes Swift Creek, Last Minute and The Fitzgerald Family at 6 pm. Swift Creek hails from Henry County, VA and band members are: Clayton Hylton on the mandolin, John Davidson on the bass guitar, Tommy Morse on the banjo and Tony Cockram on the guitar. Last Minute calls Westfield their hometown and band members are: Jon Faries, Derek Freeman, Melissa Carter, Eddie Carter, Samuel Faries and Austin Simmons. The Fitzgerald Family is my little group with my brother, Carlton Fitzgerald on the banjotar and Harvey Hawks on the guitar. I just sing with the help of my brother. As always, we will have concessions with homemade chili for the hotdogs and 50/50 raffle. Thanks to our sponsors for their help as we strive to bring bluegrass and gospel music back to the ridge. Our sponsors: Stokes County Arts Council, Donald Ferguson Grocery, Ferguson Lumber, Easy Hauling, Karen’s Cuts & Curls, R & R Repairs, Foothill Logging & Chipping, Alan Hall Grading & Septic, Bennett’s Baskets ‘N Bows, High Tech Fabrications, Debbie’s Computers, C & C Farms, S & S Lawn Care, Ahlgren’s Transport, S & N Greenhouse

On Saturday, October 21, Delta UMC will host a “Cruise In” beginning at 10 am. Hot dogs and barbeque will be for sale and lots of door prizes to be given away. Everyone gets a ticket. There is no registration necessary; just come and cruise or sit and enjoy the cruisin’.

After the Cruise In, go on up to The American Legion where Riverside Baptist Church will have a Fish Fry from 2 to 6 pm with Gerald Alley frying the catfish. Plates will be $8 and will include catfish, slaw, hushpuppies and a drink. There will also be a bake sale, 50/50 raffle and door prizes. Music will be provided by God Can (a young gospel group from Patrick County), The Fitzgerald Family, Harvey Hawks and Johnny Manuel & Friends.

Hilltop Baptist Church (Beasley School Rd.) is having a free community stew at 12 noon. Pastor Mark Lawless invites all to attend.

On Saturday, November 4, Oak Ridge Baptist Church will have a community stew at 12 noon. This is free to the community with stew, dessert and drink provided to all who attend.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

“The world is a mess. It seems that life gets harder on a personal level each and every day. Hug and kiss those you love every day. You never know when the tragedies of this world may visit your life.” –Kevin Nash

TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE

Spoon Rolls

¼ oz. (1 packet) dry active yeast

2 cups warm (100 degrees) water

1 ½ sticks (3/4 cup) butter, melted, plus more to grease pans

¼ cup sugar

1 large egg

4 cups self-rising flour

Dissolve the yeast in the warm water. Mix the butter and sugar with an electric mixer. Beat in the egg. Add the yeast and mix well. Gradually stir in the flour until smooth. Pour into a 2- quart greased, airtight bowl. Store tightly covered in the refrigerator overnight. The next day, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease miniature muffin tins. Spoon the dough into the muffin tins and bake the rolls until browned, 18 – 20 minutes. Yield: 5 dz. mini rolls

http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_sandy-ridge-news-picture.jpg