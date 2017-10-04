Mary Etta Gentry will celebrate her 102 birthday on October 8. We wish every student that had Mrs. Gentry as their first grade teacher would try to send her a birthday card. Mrs. Gentry, you were well liked and we all love you. Happy birthday.

KingFest – Saturday, October 7, 2017, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at Central Park in King and we will continue to accept vendor applications through next week. For more information or a vendor application for KingFest please contact the King Chamber at 336-983-9308 or kingchamber14@gmail.com

Save the Date: – Business Leader Banquet is scheduled for November 2nd at 6:30 at Jefferson Christian Church at 6:30. More information to come.

Stokes Partnership for Children – Tickets are now on sale for the annual fundraiser BBQ for Books. This is to benefit early literacy. The event is to be held at Mount Olive Elementary School from 5 – 9 p.m. on Friday, October 6. Tickets can be purchased online at www.stokespfc.com or at the office located at 151 Jefferson Church Road. Follow on Facebook for more details.

Sunday, October 8th – The Stokes County Historical Society will proudly host “The History of the Masonic Lodge: Focusing on Stokes County” presented by Sir Knight Danny R. Martin a 32 year Mason and native of Stokes County. This program is free and open to the public and will be held at 2:00pm, Sunday, October 8th at the King Public Library at 101 Pilot View Drive, King, NC 27021. Check out Rescue Ranch’s cool Chevrolet-inspired corn maze in #Statesville starting Oct. 6.

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 6 and running through Oct. 28, Rescue Ranch will open its gates for visitors to experience a lighted corn maze presented by Chevrolet.

The American Red Cross Blood Drive will be at Trinity United Methodist Church, 725 West Dalton Road, King on Monday, October 23, 2017 from 2 until 7 p.m. To schedule your appointment call Peggy at 336-671-0151 or Peggy L at336-416-2786 or email trinityblooddrive@yahoo.com. Become an American Red Cross blood donor and help save the lives of patients in need. BLOOD IS URGELY NEEDED.

Andrews’ Mowing & Landscaping, Fall is just around the corner. Give your home a new fall look. Freshen those beds. We offer pine needles or mulch, trimming and much much more. Call today to schedule your free estimate 336-624-8357 you won’t be disappointed.

Humanity Restore of Stokes County, 336-985-3211 is located at 115-117 East Dalton Road in King and is open Thursday and Friday, 11 am- 5 pm and Saturday 10 am – 5 pm.

Bazaar time is just around the corner at Trinity United Methodist Church, King. Quilt tickets are now available. If you would like tickets for yourself or to sell to your friends, please see any member of the United Methodist Women or Beth Carroll.

Pastor Appreciation Sunday will be celebrated on October 22 at Trinity United Methodist Church, honoring Pastor Bart Milleson.

God, I thank You today that you have given me such a strong sword as Your very Word. Give me courage and wisdom today. Teach me how to bring the Word of God into my circumstances, and give me a new found passion for Your Word. I receive it by faith. In Jesus name’ name. Amen.

Fruit Salad

Prep: 20 min. + chilling

Makes: 10 servings

Ingredients

1 can (20 ounces) pineapple chunks, drained 1 can (15-1/4 ounces) slicedpeaches, drained and cut into bite-size pieces 1 can (11 ounces)mandarin oranges, drained

3 bananas, sliced

2 unpeeled red apples, cut into bite-size pieces

Fruit Sauce:

1 cup cold milk

3/4 cup sour cream

1/3 cup thawed orange juice concentrate

1 package (3.4 ounces) instant vanilla pudding mix Directions In a large bowl, combine fruits; set aside. Whisk sauce ingredients until smooth. Gently fold into fruits. Cover and chill for 3-4 hours before serving. Yield: 10 servings (2 quarts).

Peggy Hall Wall has been covering the King Community for many years and can be reached at peggyhwall@yahoo.com or 336-813-6231.

