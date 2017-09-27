Francisco News

Fall is officially here! I love it! With the arrival of the cooler season, the festivities and activities abound. My family and I attended the Patrick County Fair last Saturday night. It was the first time I had been there in a long, long time. I remember when I was little; we would rush to get the tobacco in the barn so we could go to the fair on Saturday night. What a thrill! Although it seemed much bigger when I was younger, the bright lights and the smells of the fair food were the same. We also went to the Demolition Derby while we were there. Neighbors from Asbury, Melanie and Richard Warden, sat behind us. This being my first time at a Demolition Derby, Melanie assured me that I would enjoy it. If you have never been, I can only compare it to I-40 in Winston-Salem at 5:00 pm, only using cars with numbers painted on them. It was quite a spectacle.

Dan River Baptist Church will have its Fall Revival Sunday, October 1, and Monday, October 2, starting at 7:00 pm both nights. Guest speaker will be Rickey Rogers. We will have special singing both nights. The church is located on Highway 704 in Francisco. Everyone is invited to attend.

The Annual Francisco School Reunion will be held Saturday, October 7, at the Francisco Community Building. Doors open at 11:30 am and lunch is at 12:30. Please bring a covered dish. Anyone who ever went to Francisco School is invited to attend. When lunch is finished, just walk across the road to the Farmfest.

Organizers of the Second Annual Farmfest are busy planning to make this year’s Farmfest bigger and better than last. In addition to the most enjoyed events last year such as the ol-timey tobacco tying demonstrations, quilt displays and tractor and farm equipment displays, we also plan on kids’ games and activities headed by the North Stokes FFA organization. The NC Forestry Service will be there as well as Stokes County EMS. Food will not be in short supply since hot dogs and barbeque will be available. We will have a Baker’s Corner to sell delicious homemade desserts and treats. Don’t forget the lawn chair so you can sit and enjoy all the music provided by our wonderful local talent. For all the people who have crafts and produce to sell (remember this celebrates the handmade and homegrown) there will be a modest fee of $10. Please bring your own tables. This year we also have “photo spots” set up. Our Agricultural Building (Ag Building) will be our designated “Fiber House” with quilt displays, crocheted handiwork, and weaving displays. All exhibits will be dedicated to the memory of our own Alma Dunkley who passed away this year but touched the lives of so many people with her stories, beautiful quilts and afghans. We will truly miss her but I’m sure she will be there in spirit. So mark your calendar for Saturday, October 7 at the Francisco School Playground. The tractor parade will kick off the festivities at 10:00 am. Everyone is invited to attend.

There will be a Poor Man’s Supper and Gun Raffle at the Francisco Community Building Saturday, October 14, starting at 6:00 pm. Tickets are $20 and that includes 2 suppers and chances on 3 guns. Everyone is welcome to attend.

A very happy belated birthday to Sarah Mitchell Rogers of the Collinstown Community. Sarah’s birthday was September 27. Happy Birthday Sarah!!