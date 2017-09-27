Nancy Reynolds News

We extend sympathy to the family and friends of Bruce Lillagore who passed away early Monday morning at his home. He was retired and loved hunting and fishing. Bruce served his country in the Air Force. His wife Dottie proceed him in death.

Jan Cox had a heart attack on Wednesday. She had surgery for blockages and is at home now.

Linda Black has been sick and in the hospital.

James Poteat is a very sick man with cancer – please keep him in prayer.

The 40th annual BBQ fundraiser will be held Friday, September 29th at the Pilot Masonic Lodge 493 on Key Street in Pilot Mountain. Plates are $9 each from 11 AM – 7 PM.

The Rock House Ruritan Club will start back having turkey shoots on October 7th with food available at 5 pm. The shooting will start at 6 PM. We can’t hardly wait to see everyone again and enjoy the good times again too.

Prayer list includes James Poteat, Jan Cox, Nancy Palmer, Ricky Tise, Gene Moser, Lois Tilley, Loyd Sams, Jimmy Inman, Brad Martin, Robbie Morefield, Basil Gordon, Hickman Simmons, Vicki Gordon, Hallie Hall, Tammy Lawson, Gary Simmons, Michael Palmer, Shirley Martin, Krista Simmons, Billy Gibson, Linda Lane, Donna Bowman Edwards, Hugh Covington, Linda Holland, Teresa Sisk, Scotty Marshall, Kim Hall, Dan Puckett, Allen Puckett, Calvin Love, Elizabeth Essick, and Deborah Inman. Several of these mentioned have cancer and need your prayers.

http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/web1_Juanita-Gordy-color-3.jpg