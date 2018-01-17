Dear Editor, the Billy Darrell Moorefield family would love to extend our sincere appreciation for the care received on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 in a 911 call that involved a tractor accident. Special thanks to 911 Dispatch who located by cell phone. Station 36 and 39 and 40 who assisted air care EMS Unit 5 – supervisor Brandon Gentry, Shannon Frances and Tyler Hall. Fire Marshall Scott Aaron, Air Care and the triage center for their compassion and service. Extended appreciation to pastor Kenny Heath, Chaplain on call for the Highway Patrol and the Sheriff’s department for all their support and assistance.

We are so thankful for the blessings God has given us through it all. We greatly appreciate all the prayers, calls and care of the surrounding churches and communities.

Billy Darrell Moorefield