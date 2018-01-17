Wimps, pimps and immigration

Dear Editor, the immigration wimps and pimps have volleyed the immigration issue of illegals back and forth for decades; without courage and honor to their oath to the Constitution, to uphold its Rule of Law. Presidents have sworn to uphold the Constitution, and it lists his duties in Article II, Section 3, “he [the President] shall take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.” Congress as well swears to up hold the Constitution with its obligation stated in Article I, Section 8, “To establish a uniform Rule of Naturalization;” and not write special privilege laws for certain groups around the uniform Rule.

Former President Obama did not have the Constitutional authority–Article I, Section 1, to write DACA (Deferred Action Childhood Arrivals), nor did he have the authority to be involved with the trafficking of children from Central America and disburse them throughout the United States. Is it any wonder he added 10 trillion dollars of new debt to our Nation. Children cannot provide for themselves. It is hard enough for unskilled adults to provide for themselves.

Children are under the authority and jurisdiction of their parents, remember Elian Gonzalez. The best thing for children is to be with their parents, especially when they are loved; and not used as tools to get Social Services, and be part of someone’s voting block.

The wimps and pimps need to join the patriots–follow the Constitution; enforce the law; that is best for America and the children.

E.A. Timm