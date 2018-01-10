Dear Editor, income tax return preparation is available in Stokes County in addition to that listed in the January 4 issue of The Stokes News. Assistance is available on Monday from 1-5pm at the Walnut Cove Senior Center beginning on January 29 and ending on April 16. Call 336-591-5442 for an appointment. Assistance also is available at the King Public Library on Thursday from 4-8pm beginning on February 1 and ending on April 12. Call 336-983-3868 for an appointment.

This assistance is provided through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program sponsored by Forsyth Free Tax.

Sincerely,

Charlotte Offerdahl

Germanton, NC