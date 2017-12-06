Thank you!

Dear Editor, the Walnut Cove Small Town Main Street Committee would like to thank everyone who helped make the annual Walnut Cove Christmas Tree-Lighting event the most successful one to date! We appreciate all of the vendors who came out to participate, as well as Christine Boles and the rest of the Walnut Cove Library staff who so graciously allowed their parking lot to be turned into vendor spaces and even provided power and other assistance.

We also are grateful to Santa (Nathan Thomas) and Mrs. Claus (Samantha Collins) who were at the beck and call of excited children for hours. When it was time for the Christmas tree to burst into light, Carl Hinkle, Commander of the VFW David Mitchell Post 11173, gave a tribute to Bill Prince who passed away just two weeks before. We thank Carl and other members of that VFW Post. It was also a blessing to have Walnut Cove Mayor Lynn Lewis, Walnut Cove Town Manager Kim Greenwood and Walnut Cove Commissioners Charles Mitchell, Danny Hairston and Elwood Mabe—as well as Commissioner-Elect Thomas Mitchell—present for the festivities.

For their musical contributions during the event, we would like to thank: the Walnut Cove Senior Center carolers, Don Richardson and his dancers, The Del-Ray Brothers, and the South Stokes High School Band who played several seasonal selections for the audience. Two organizations which were critical to the success of the event were Walnut Ridge Assisted Living (Angie Bailey, Director of Community Relations) and Edward Jones Investments (Ann Jones, financial advisor); they funded/sponsored the hot chocolate, coffee and S’mores, which was very much appreciated.

A huge thanks is also due the Walnut Cove Volunteer Fire Department and the Town of Walnut Cove and their Public Works employees—all of whom worked tirelessly to assist with this annual festival. And we appreciate Food Lion giving us a discount on individual Christmas trees that were sponsored/decorated by Don Richardson, Connie Derrenbacher of Busted Knuckle, and Walnut Ridge Assisted Living to give to families in need.

And finally, thank you to all who attended the event; your cooperation and participation made this the successful event that it was. We hope to continue organizing the annual Christmas Tree-lighting and other community events to enhance the unity in our beloved town of Walnut Cove.

Walnut Cove Small Town Main Street Committee

Kim Ferrell, Chairperson