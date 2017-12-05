Music in King

Dear Editor, as a newcomer, I am delighted to find quality live music here in King! When I first arrived, I thought I had to drive all the way to Winston-Salem, Greensboro or Danbury to hear great music. I want the residents of King to understand how important it is to have and support local music.

Every Wednesday (7-9) and Friday (7-10), Castle’s Deli has free music. In the month of December, shows include:

Dec. 6- The Mulligans

Dec. 8- Sam Foster

Dec. 13- Elliott Humphries

Dec. 15- James Vincent Carroll

Dec. 20- Sam Foster

Dec. 22- True North

There’s no need to drive down Hwy 52. Come check out the music here in King!

Maryann Stoner

King, NC