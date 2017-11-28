Judge the Law

The law should be judged against our Creator’s established Laws of Nature, and, the revealed Laws of Nature’s God–found only in the Bible’s Holy Scriptures. All law that is contrary to the Holy Scriptures is false law–the corruption of law. Blackstone wrote in his Commentary on Law, Book 1, Section II, “These are the eternal, immutable laws of good and evil, to which the creator himself in all his dispensations conforms … . For he has so intimately connected, so inseparably interwoven the laws of eternal justice with the happiness of each individual, that the latter cannot be attained but by observing the former; and, if the former be punctually obeyed, it cannot but introduce the latter. In consequence of which mutual connection of justice and human felicity, he has not perplexed the law of nature with a multitude of abstracted rules and precepts … . This law of nature, being coeval (contemporary) with mankind and dictated by God himself, is of course superior in obligation to any other–It is binding over all the globe in all countries, and at all times; no human laws are of any validity, if contrary to this … . The doctrines thus delivered we call the revealed or divine law, and they are to be found only in the holy scriptures… .” That legal treatise is from our American Founders’ Law book–Blackstone’s Commentary.

He who created life and all the wonders of creation, revealed his power, majesty and authority to establish all laws.

America’s Founders judged the laws that England wrote for the Colonies against “the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God.” Their first complaint was “He has refused his Assent to Laws, the most wholesome and necessary for the public good!” That is why a life sentence for murder, honor killings, cultural cannibalism, theft without restitution, legalized prostitution, legalized homosexuality, legalized abortion and any other activity that is in conflict with the Holy Scriptures is wrong, because the Holy Scriptures deal with the truths of reality, judgement and a transcendent moral law.

All religions and atheistic philosophies of the world can be wrong, but they all cannot be right. We know there must be a Creator since nothing comes from nothing; and he must be just, since all of creation encompasses order, which also reflects his wholesomeness. That indicates a Creator who loves his creation, and would provide a way to reestablish rebellious man to himself. That way, according to the Holy Scriptures is through repentance and trust in Jesus Christ, who paid the debt for our rebellion. Besides, where can one find a higher moral law and sounder logic, than with Christianity to judge law?

When a lawyer was screening a jury pool he asked if anyone had a problem with a “passion killing”? I said I did, because if a person intentionally murdered another, it is a capital crime; and I was not going to be tricked by bad law. Therefore, if there is bad law, it is our obligation to refuse it, and not to be an enabler of it.

Likewise, judge the law in remembrance of the ultimate embodied lawgiver, who repeated–“it is written,” whose birth we celebrate at Christmas and resurrection on Easter Sunday–making Sunday the Christian day of worshipping Jesus Christ. Sunday is the day the Constitution’s Article 1, Section 7, exempts the President from signing a bill into law. Also–The Constitution, is dated “… in the Year of our Lord …” indicating recognition. And, judge the law in remembrance of Thanksgiving–America’s Pilgrim roots, with the 1620, Mayflower Compact’s purpose: “In the name of God, Amen. We whose names are underwritten … having undertaken, for the glory of God, and the advancement of the Christian faith … in the presence of God, and one of another, covenant & combine ourselves together into a civil body politic, for our better ordering & preservation & furtherance of the ends aforesaid …” Clearly the Christian Bible’s Holy Scriptures are our foundational source for determining–what is good and what is evil. Today’s “evolutionary case law” that can turn evil into alleged good–vacating God’s moral law of absolutes, the Law of Non-Contradiction and coherency–is disaster in the making.–Therefore judge the law, and its enablers!

E.A. Timm

Walnut Cove, N.C.