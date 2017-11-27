Dear Editor, come and hear Handel’s Messiah, and judge for yourself if there is any other music so splendid, thrilling, and majestic. The sustained challenge of complexity to the conductor, orchestra, choir, and soloists – from calm, to silence, to the heights of the highest notes with every breath’s exclamation of perfection – brings a compelling demand on the performers.

The intrigue to follow the two narratives of man and the Divine through the many verses possesses a distinct challenge to catch the whole message and the wonder of the presentation.

It is a great opener for this Christmas season with a transcending message. And for those who love fine music, it will be a treasure you will not forget.

The performance is free to the public – Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, starting at 3 p.m. and lasting with one intermission close to 6 p.m., at the Reynolds Memorial Auditorium (next to the high school), 301 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem; auspices of the Mozart Club. Hope to see you there!

Ramona Timm

Walnut Cove, N.C.