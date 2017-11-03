A Salute to Veterans

Dear Editor,

Veterans Day will soon be upon us. A day set aside to pay respect to those who served with dignity and honor for our country. It matters not if they were drafted or volunteered. It matters not which branch of service they were in. It matters not what their military occupational specialty was. It matters not if they served overseas. It matters not if they served only in peacetime or during our many wars and conflicts. What matters is they served! Our country has some inner conflicts at the present time but our military forces continue to carry out the duties in the same manner demonstrated by their predecessors. Because of those who proudly wore the uniforms of our country we can continue to sing these words, “Long may our land be bright with freedom’s holy light, protect us by thy might, great God our King!”

Semper Fidelis

Jim Ingram

Lieutenant Colonel

USMC-Retired

King, N.C.