Dishonorable Subversion

We should be concerned about subversion, “taking a knee” or displaying any other un-American activity–especially in our schools.

“Taking a knee” is dishonorable, un-American and subversive when America’s National Anthem is played, because our American National Anthem honors Americans’ fight for freedom. That freedom is emblazoned in our founding document–The Declaration of Independence–which acknowledges the fountain of freedom–God our Creator–who established “the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God,” which reveals “these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness …” Even though some politicians and judges have passed perverted laws and rulings, the goal for which we fight for, and others have sacrificed their lives for, is there–Declared–written, for all to see, and to work towards. That fight never ends.

African slavery in America has been a reason to hate our Founders, their Monuments and writings; yet African slavery existed long before America was discovered; and lasted officially until 1981, in Mauritania–Africa, however slavery still goes on. The largest slave markets in the world materialized with the conquest of North Africa by Arab Muslims. Slavery is complex, and it was the culture of the world for thousands of years before America’s founding as a way to handle POWs, criminals, and debtors. Satisfying the demands of Justice is difficult because it questions–who should have to pay for the crimes of another?

It is alarming to see the foolishness of NFL player Colin Kaepernick–who has worn a pro Fidel Castro T-shirt, and socks depicting police as pigs–“take a knee” while the American National Anthem was sung. And (9-27-2017) it was reported that Second Lt. Spenser Rapone, a West Point graduate, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, and a promoter of the Communist Manifesto, displayed while in uniform his written message inside his hat–“Communism will win,” and gave the Communist power fist salute; like the 2016 Super Bowl’s halftime performers gave. Is it any wonder leaks from the highest departments of the Federal Government happen?

There is no such thing as freedom of speech in Fidel Castro’s Communist Cuba, nor has Cuba banned slavery. Cuba tortures political dissidents, and enslaves them. The same is true for other Communist countries. Are Americans completely ignorant of the cruelty and wickedness of how Communists treat people? We cannot be ignorant and free; torn apart on our foundation of freedom, filled with disrespect, and expect freedom with Communism, or Socialism.

Have we forgotten what happened to Otto Warmbier, the University of Virginia student, who was arrested for stealing a Propaganda Poster while visiting North Korea? Otto was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor, however, because of his condition, he was repatriated after 17 months. His father said he was apparently tortured; he could not see nor hear, and uttered inhuman guttural sounds, so that he scared his sister off the plane; and his lower teeth looked like they were twisted by pliers. He died (6-19-2017) several days later.

Communism is a very deadly form of government, killing over one hundred million of its own people in the last century. It violates Natural Law, with Natural Law’s Rights to Life, Liberty and Property. It uses the lure of Socialism to capture the mind with equality for all–“Social Justice.” Yet it uses force to accomplish that by taking property. (“From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs”–Karl Marx.) That is the corruption of Law–legalized plunder–theft. Communists work their way into society by dividing people–so look for the Race Pimps, they always inject race–stay principled. Next Communists want to purge your history, so that you have no roots–then they can fill you with Communist propaganda. Communists create the appearance of popular support, neutralize opposition by name calling, and use mob violence to create a semblance of revolution. The major News media managers, a political party, educators, Hollywood and now major sports businesses (who forced change to HB2) are in concert with Socialist and Communist principles; not American principles of Natural Law irrespective of race.

Have we failed our young people, since many are choosing Socialism and Communism over their heritage of freedom? That battle for our young people rages on many fronts–Cultural Marxism. What will we do to save their freedoms and country from subversion and collapse? Our founders chose to speak–the truths of Liberty–and moral Vigilance!

Never forget! The enemies to freedom never stop their agenda of conquest. They will self-identify by their words, actions, and associations (Proverbs 27: 19). Therefore, please stand against those disposed to un-American activities, subversion and distortions of Truth. Look to “the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God”–the Bible’s Holy Scriptures–to find Truth, answers to life, wholesome laws and governance to be free!

E.A. Timm,

Walnut Cove, N.C.