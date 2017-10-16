Scouting opportunities in Stokes

Dear Editor, this is an open letter to home school parents of boys between 6 and 18. The Hanging Rock District (Stokes County) would like to invite your son to join the Cub Scouts, ages 6-10 or the Boy Scouts of America, ages 11-18. Scouting is an opportunity for your son to learn leadership skills, enjoy outdoor learning, participate in group events (local, state, and national), work on STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Math) adventures, and become a member of a team. If you are interested in Scouting, please contact your local troop or contact oldhickorycouncil@org or call the Old Hickory Council at 336-760-2900.

Jayson Duncan

Hanging Rock District (Stokes County) membership chair