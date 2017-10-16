Thank you on behalf of Stokes Co. Guardian ad Litem

Dear Editor, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to The Stokes News staff for graciously and consistently being a local support for the Stokes Co. Guardian ad Litem (GAL) Program. I received a great response from the article that was promptly posted online and published in The Stokes News about the continued need for GAL volunteers in this community. I am pleased to say the current training class is going very well and the hope is that at least 10 Stokes Co. Guardians ad Litem will be sworn in by a District Court Judge in early November. This is a huge accomplishment, as there are currently 22 active GAL volunteers in Stokes Co. who steadily advocate for abused and neglected children in need of a voice. I greatly appreciate your continued support and hope to have even more folks apply to participate in our next GAL training class scheduled to begin on 1/9/18. The goal is for every abused and neglected child going through the court process to have a GAL volunteer on his/her side. Thank you again for supporting my ongoing efforts to achieve this goal.

Sincerely,

Jaime L. Kehoe, GAL Supervisor

Danbury, N.C.