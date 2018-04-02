Apply for SNAP benefits at King Farmers’ Market on April 18

Tight budget? Having trouble making ends meet? Having trouble staying on top of your bills? Skip meals to save money? You might qualify for food stamps—and that can help you put nutritious food on your table to help keep you healthy as you navigate all that you need to do.

On Wednesday April 18, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina will be out at the King Farmers’ Market in the lower parking lot of the Stokes Family YMCA at 105 Moore Road in King to answer questions, explain the program, and help you apply for this important Federal Nutrition Services Program.

The food stamp program, now known as SNAP (the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) is designed to help low-income families and individuals access the food they need for good health. Eligibility for the program depends on your household’s resources and income, such as bank accounts and vehicles.

SNAP benefits can be used to purchase most food items, as well as plants and seeds to grow your own food. The King Farmers’ Market also accepts EBT. SNAP cannot be used to purchase any nonfood item, like household supplies or hygiene items. However, several local pantries in Stokes County have these items available, if you need help with them (for a full list of Second Harvest network food pantries in Stokes County, please visit hungernwnc.org).

If you think that you may qualify for SNAP benefits, please come out to this event, or call 336-593-2861, or visit http://www.co.stokes.nc.us/dss/index_files/foodnutrition.htm for assistance.