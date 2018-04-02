Patrick County Showcase set for April 12

The offices of the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development and Tourism are excited to announce the Business exposition and job fair “Patrick County Showcase.”

The Patrick County Showcase will spotlight local businesses and services that they provide. The event will be held on Thursday, April 12 in the Memorial Building at Rotary Field from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and again that evening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In conjunction with the showcase will be a job fair for businesses hiring seasonal or permanent part and full-time employees. Several local colleges will be on site with information regarding traditional or certificate programs they offer. Patrick County high school seniors will be granted early entry at 10:15 a.m. to learn more about the community businesses and meet with potential employers.

“This showcase is a great opportunity for everyone in Patrick and surrounding areas to come see what services are available here. If you are new to the area, come find out about all the great things to do and places to visit. There is something for everyone at this showcase. And, if you are looking for employment, it’s a great opportunity to meet with many potential employers at one place.” Rebecca Adcock, Executive Director of the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce, said.

Businesses interested in participating in the countywide event are encouraged to contact the Chamber of Commerce office at 276-694-6012 to sign up for a booth. The cost to participate is $50 for Chamber members and $100 for non-members. Additional booths may be purchased for $40.

This event is being made possible by the collaborative effort between the Chamber, EDA and Tourism departments. Cost for admission is two dollars per person or two donated canned goods to benefit the Patrick County Food Bank. For more information, please contact the Chamber office at 276-694-6012.