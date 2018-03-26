Stokes County Arts Council presents John Cowan with Darin and Brooke Aldridge

On Saturday, March 31 the Stokes County Arts Council welcomes John Cowan with Darin and Brooke Aldridge to The Arts Place of Stokes. Show starts at 4 p.m., followed by a post-concert meet and greet.

John Cowan, also known as the “Voice of Newgrass,” has been singing his heart out for thirty-five years, and his soaring vocals have only improved with time. A true innovator, Cowan applies his powerful pipes to genres from country, bluegrass, and gospel to soul, jazz, and rock-and-roll – often within the space of a single concert. His ability to move fluidly through multiple styles, and carry mesmerized audiences on the journey with him, has set him apart as one of the most loved and admired vocal artists of his generation, not just by fans and critics but among fellow musicians as well.

Husband and wife duo Darin & Brooke Aldridge draw on the traditions of their native North Carolina, the savvy of a young, gifted band and their own dedication to ingenuity to create the most adventurous album of their career with their latest release, Faster and Farther.

The duo has placed several tracks at the top of the charts on Americana/Roots, SiriusXM, Bluegrass and Gospel charts. They have received multiple nominations from the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America (SPGBMA) and Inspirational Country Music (ICM). Their music videos “Wildflower” and “Tennessee Flat Top Box” were heavily featured on outlets including CMT, CMT Edge, GAC, Bluegrass Ridge TV and The Bluegrass Situation.

Only 150 tickets will be sold for this intimate performance. They can be reserved online at www.squareup/store/stokesarts or purchased in person at the Stokes County Arts Council located at 500 N. Main Street, Danbury. Tickets can also be reserved over the phone by calling Stokes Arts at 336-593-8159. $30 SCAC Members, $35 General Admission.

For more information about this event, call 336 593-8159, or visit www.StokesArts.org.