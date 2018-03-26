Stokes Arts announces auditions for “Me, My Selfie & I”

The Stokes County Arts Council will be holding auditions for their spring production of Me, My Selfie & I, a one-act dramedy about young people struggling to find the balance between documenting their lives and living them.

Auditions will be held at The Arts Place of Stokes, 502 Main Street, Danbury on Thursday, April 5 at 6 p.m. Roles are available for young people, ages 12-19. No preparation is needed for audition. Performances will be May 12 and 13.

For more information about this event, call 336 593-8159, or visit www.StokesArts.org.