Wanted in Stokes

Stokes County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

Brandon Marshall Reeves, 34-years-old, brown hair, hazel eyes and 6 feet tall. He is wanted for civil order for arrest for failure to pay child support. Last known addresses are Mount Airy and Walnut Cove.

Thomas Wayne Gordy, 41-years-old, brown hair, green eyes, 6 feet tall. He is wanted for civil order for arrest issued for child support. Last known addresses are Summerfield and Pleasant Garden.

William Olyn Bowen, blonde hair, blue eyes, 6 feet tall. He is wanted for civil commitment order. Last known addresses are in Kernersville.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office at 336-593-8787 or Crime Stoppers at 800-672-2851.