Posted on by

Wanted in Stokes


GORDY


BOWEN


REEVES


Stokes County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

Brandon Marshall Reeves, 34-years-old, brown hair, hazel eyes and 6 feet tall. He is wanted for civil order for arrest for failure to pay child support. Last known addresses are Mount Airy and Walnut Cove.

Thomas Wayne Gordy, 41-years-old, brown hair, green eyes, 6 feet tall. He is wanted for civil order for arrest issued for child support. Last known addresses are Summerfield and Pleasant Garden.

William Olyn Bowen, blonde hair, blue eyes, 6 feet tall. He is wanted for civil commitment order. Last known addresses are in Kernersville.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office at 336-593-8787 or Crime Stoppers at 800-672-2851.

GORDY
http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Thomas-Wayne-Gordy.jpgGORDY

BOWEN
http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_William-Olyn-Bowen-III.jpgBOWEN

REEVES
http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Brandon-Marshall-Reeves-2.jpgREEVES

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

2:00 am |    

Arrests in Stokes

Arrests in Stokes
12:46 pm |    

Snow ushers in spring

Snow ushers in spring
12:03 pm |    

King man arrested for threat of school shooting followed to Hillsville Elementary in VA

King man arrested for threat of school shooting followed to Hillsville Elementary in VA
comments powered by Disqus