Lieutenant chosen for FBI National Academy

N.C. State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Justin Dodson of King will be attending the FBI National Academy in April, 2018. Dodson is slated to be part of the 272nd Session in Quantico, Virginia beginning April 2.

The FBI National Academy is a professional course of study for U.S. and international law enforcement managers nominated by their agency heads because of demonstrated leadership qualities. The ten-week program provides coursework in intelligence theory, terrorism and terrorist mindsets, management science, law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication, and forensic science. The academy serves to improve the administration of justice in police departments and agencies at home and abroad, and to raise law enforcement standards, knowledge, and cooperation worldwide.

“I’m looking forward to this valuable leadership training,” Dodson said.

Less than one percent of law enforcement leaders worldwide have the opportunity to graduate from the FBI National Academy, according to a written release. The training course is widely recognized as the highest level of law enforcement training in the world. Course work, travel, training, lodging and meals are all paid for by the FBI for all students.

Dodson works out of Troop D Headquarters in Greensboro, which encompasses nine counties in N.C. He’s been employed with the N.C. State Highway Patrol for nearly 24 years. He has served as a Sergeant in Roanoke Rapids and Rocky Mount, a First Sergeant in Elkin, and oversaw the statewide criminal interdiction unit from 2009 until 2017.

Dodson is scheduled to return to Stokes County in June.

King resident and N.C. State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Justin Dodson will be attending the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia as a member of the 272nd Session. Dodson attended orientation at the FBI Office in Charlotte along with other law enforcement leaders from North Carolina selected to attend. From left to right, Jason Sullivan (USMC), Mary Ann Bond (Durham PD), Julie Barry (Charlotte Mecklenburg PD), Eric Carpenter (Durham County Sherriff's Office), Justin Dodson (NCSHP), and Kem Braden (Fayetteville PD). Courtesy photo