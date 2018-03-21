Chestnut Grove Middle School/Poplar Springs Elementary School PTO host AML Wrestling Fundraiser

Chestnut Grove Middle School and Poplar Springs Elementary PTO are partnering together to present an AML Wrestling Fundraiser. This family friendly wrestling event will be held on Saturday, April 14, at Chestnut Grove Middle School in the gymnasium. Come early to meet the wrestling stars at 5:30 p.m. The first wrestling match will begin at 7 p.m. Merchandise and concessions will be available for purchase. Both schools are currently pre-selling tickets at $13 per ticket. Tickets can be purchased from either Chestnut Grove or Poplar Springs student(s). Tickets are also being sold at each school within the front office. Chestnut Grove and Poplar Springs thank you for supporting public education.