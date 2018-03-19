Posted on by

Tatyana Seamon featured in the Apple Gallery


Art by Tatyana Seamon.


Tatyana Seamon uses bright colors to express emotion in her artwork.


Tatyana Seamon’s art will be exhibited in the Apple Gallery throughout the month of March.


The Stokes County Arts Council welcomes Tatyana Seamon to The Apple Gallery, 502 N. Main St., Danbury.

Seamon was inspired to begin painting during the middle of the night in 2010. After taking several classes at the Sawtooth Center for Visual Arts, she realized that she enjoys working with bright, happy colors to express emotion and feeling. Having never studied art before, Seamon enjoys trying new techniques such as pouring liquid paints on canvas and watching what the paints “fancy” to do.

On display throughout the month of March, Seamon’s exhibit features a variety of mediums including acrylic, watercolor, pastel, and mixed media.

For more information, visit www.stokesarts.org or call 336-593-8159.

