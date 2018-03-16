Rice completes N.C. Next Generation Superintendent Development Program

Dr. Phillip Bradley Rice, Superintendent of the Stokes County Schools, was among 40 superintendents from across the state to graduate from the North Carolina Next Generation Superintendent Development Program Cohort V. The program is designed to support the growth, expansion and enhancement of superintendents using the North Carolina Superintendents Standards, through a formative process that advances the stated purposes of the North Carolina Superintendent Evaluation process, said Jack Hoke, program coordinator and the executive director of the North Carolina School Superintendents’ Association.

The year-long program was comprised of eight face-to-face sessions that guided superintendents as they reflect on and improve their effectiveness as district leaders; focused on their personal leadership goals and linked goals with district and state goals; and guided and facilitated the professional development of superintendents toward advanced levels of executive leadership as defined by the North Carolina Standards for Superintendents.

Hoke said, “Dr. Rice developed a strong network of superintendents to consult with as part of the program and he contributed to the discussion on emerging issues and innovative practices occurring in the Stokes County Schools.”

The Next Generation Superintendent Development Program provided Rice with the opportunity to network and learn from superintendents from around the state.

“I’m grateful for the North Carolina School Superintendents’ Association and Mr. Hoke for bringing us together to focus on current issues. Collaboration and communication with other superintendents are essential keys to success for all district leaders,” Rice said.