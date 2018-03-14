McGee named elementary curriculum director

Stokes County Schools announced Anna McGee has been chosen as the new elementary curriculum director replacing Marsha Erskine, who is set to retire in April.

McGee began in Stokes County as an elementary teacher in 2002 and in 2014 accepted the position of elementary instructional coach.

“We had an impressive pool of candidates with a variety of backgrounds and trainings,” said Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice. “The interview team conducted interviews with very qualified candidates. The board of education was polled and unanimously agreed to support the recommendation.”

McGee graduated from High Point University and holds a master’s degree in reading education from Appalachian State University and a master’s degree in language and literacy K-12 from Salem College in Winston-Salem.

“For the past 16 years it has been an honor to work with an outstanding team of administrators, teachers, students and parents of Stokes County Schools. It is my privilege to begin this exciting new journey as elementary curriculum director,” McGee said.

McGee will begin the transition alongside Erskine through the end of the month.

