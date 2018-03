Arrests in Stokes

Incidents

Disturbance was reported at 6414 NC Hwy 704 in Sandy Ridge on Feb. 9.

Stabbing was reported at 1115 Hanes Road in Sandy Ridge on Feb. 10.

Larceny of a firearm valued at $500 was reported at 2180 Dillard Road in Madison on Feb. 12.

Assault on a female and simple assault was reported at 2534 Moir Farm Road in Lawsonville on Feb. 14.

Suspicious activity was reported at 511 Windmill Street in Walnut Cove on Feb. 13.

Breaking and entering and larceny of a vehicle door lock valued at $500 and vape valued at $100 was reported at 1060 Tobacco Pride Drive in King on Feb. 13.

Larceny and damage to property pf a scan tool valued at $30, half a tank of gas valued at $25, gas cap valued at $15, and dent in side of truck valued at $75 was reported at 1498 NC Hwy 65 in Germanton on Feb. 19.

Larceny of a knife valued at $40, chair valued at $40, propane heater valued at $40, lantern valued at $20, channel locks valued at $15 and a jacket valued at $40 was reported at 2715 Volunteer Road in Pinnacle on Feb. 18.

Breaking and entering and damage to property and larceny of a door valued at $75, jewelry box valued at $30, jewelry valued at $100 and assorted items valued at $1 was reported at 1079 Koontz Haven Road in Pinnacle on Feb. 15.

Larceny of a four wheeler valued at $2,000 was reported at 1352 Amostown Road in Sandy Ridge on Feb. 15.

Residential alarm, breaking and entering and damage to property of residence door valued at $500, onyx valued at $300, wedding band valued at $200, jewelry armoire valued at $200 and assorted amounts of jewelry valued at $700 was reported at 1027 Koontz Haven Road in Walnut Cove on Feb. 15.