Church hosts free drive through lunch

Bethel Baptist Church in Walnut Cove is offering a free drive through lunch on Saturday, March 17 from noon until 2:30 p.m. The menu will be a traditional “Poor Man’s” lunch of pintos, cornbread with all the fixings, dessert and drink.

“This is a great way to meet people, serve the community and a way to invite people to church in a kind and loving way. All you have to do is turn into the parking lot, follow the men directing traffic and place how many orders you’d like. You can drive around, pick up your food and be on your way. It doesn’t get any easier than that,” said Pastor Keith Heitman.

Members of Bethel Baptist have been preparing for the event and look forward to sharing it with the community, rain or shine.

Bethel Baptist in Walnut Cove is located at 3035 NC 8 Highway South. For more information, call 336-593-8376.