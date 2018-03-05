American Red Cross is recruiting blood drive volunteers

The American Red Cross is recruiting volunteers to help with blood drives in Stokes County along with Alamance, Caswell, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Surry and Yadkin. Blood Donor Ambassadors help donors sign-in and review current donation information on arrival and then Ambassadors ensure donors rest and receive food and drink after donating. The time commitment can vary depending on availability. Volunteers can start the application process at www.redcross.org where they will choose Volunteer to get started. The application process includes a review of Red Cross policies and a background check. When asked to indicate an opportunity of interest, choose: CSC Biomedical Services: Blood Donor Ambassador Piedmont Triad Area. For additional information, contact your local American Red Cross.