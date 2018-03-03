The Northwestern Regional Library is pleased to announce the upcoming annual traveling photography contest to be held on April 10, 2018 at the Charles H. Stone Memorial Library in Pilot Mountain.

The contest is open to all registered patrons of the member libraries of Northwestern Regional Library System. A person may register for a library card at any branch library in Allegany, Stokes, Surry, or Yadkin counties.

All submitted images must be created using film or a digital camera. Categories include color, black and white, digitally altered and abstract. The contest is open to youths ages 5-17 and adults.

This year Northwestern Regional Library celebrates transformation and the role we play in the evolution and growth of our communities. Libraries listen. We think creatively. We seek fresh solutions. We open to new opportunities, and we celebrate growth, movement, new perspectives, and transformation. We invite you to share your photographs of “Transformation” in the NWRL 2018 Photography Show. We eagerly look forward to showcasing the images you capture of our ever-changing communities and world.

Branch libraries will be accepting entries through March 2, 2018.

A workshop will be held at 5:30 pm before the reception, which starts at 6:45 pm with heavy hors d’oeuvres. Awards will be presented afterwards. Both events are free and open to the public. A portion of the photos will travel to all member libraries throughout the upcoming year.

For more information, please contact your local NWRL library.