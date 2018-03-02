Posted on by

Spelling Bee champions


Stokes County School Board recognized the 2018 Spelling Bee champions on Feb. 19. Drew Nail (Chestnut Grove Middle), finished district first place and is a four time winner. District second place winner was Morgan Gregory (Southeastern Middle). Other school level winners were Sawyer Scott (Germanton), Connor Cox (King Elementary), Reagan Dixon (Lawsonville), Brayden Wilson (London), Reagan Lee (Mount Olive), Jordan Kahn (Nancy Reynolds), Rebecca Amos (Pine Hall), Tanner Horsley (Piney Grove Middle), Addie Willard (Pinnacle), Kendrid Peters (Poplar Springs Elementary), Kaylee DiJohn (Sandy Ridge), and Hannah McGee (Walnut Cove Elementary).

http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_28235462_1625242710894661_2321273503760862292_o.jpgCourtesy photo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

9:00 am |    

Foxx visits London Elementary

Foxx visits London Elementary
2:11 am
Updated: 10:00 am. |    

Social Worker Appreciation Month

Social Worker Appreciation Month
4:00 am
Updated: 11:02 pm. |    

Students provide artwork for cabins at Hanging Rock State Park

Students provide artwork for cabins at Hanging Rock State Park
comments powered by Disqus