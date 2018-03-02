Forsyth Technical Community College offers Computer Tune-Up Clinic

Forsyth Technical Community College Computer Technology faculty and students are sponsoring a Computer Diagnostic Clinic on Friday, March 9, from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in the Technology Building, Room 415, on Main Campus, 2100 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem.

Students participating in the clinic include those studying computer information technology at Forsyth Tech and at Carver High School, as well as those who are members of the local chapter of the Association of Information Technology (AITP), members of the Help Desk at Forsyth Tech and those in the cyber security club.

The clinic is free and open to the public. At least 40 technicians from the college will be on hand to assist the public on a first-come, first-serve basis. No computers will be accepted after noon.

The public can bring their PCs or Macs to the college to receive the following services:

Computer diagnostics, minor computer repairs, virus removal, virus protection, spam removal, driver and system updates and file system clean-up or tune-up.

Limited parking will be available in front of the Technology Building. Visitors can park in spaces reserved with orange traffic cones.

The clinic is held twice a year—in the spring and fall—and is used as an opportunity to give students hands-on experience, applying the skills they have learned to practical training.