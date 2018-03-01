Arts Entrepreneurship Forum to be held at The Arts Place of Stokes

The Stokes County Arts Council and Forsyth Tech of Stokes are teaming up to help local artists grow their small businesses by hosting an Arts Entrepreneurship Interest Meeting at The Arts Place of Stokes on Thursday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Arts Entrepreneurship is about earning a 21st century living from one’s art. While many artists feel that they are, at their essence, artists; entrepreneurs feel similarly – the act of “entrepreneuring” is an art. Meaning and passion fuel creativity and drive for both artists and business alike.

This meeting is an opportunity for artists to let both Stokes Arts and Forsyth Tech learn what is needed most by local artists to turn their passion into a paycheck. Do you need help determining pricing? What does it take to market yourself as an artist and a brand? Do you need help writing a business plan?

The goal of the meeting on March 8 is to find out what classes, workshops, and guidance are needed by artists in Stokes County and surrounding areas to become an entrepreneur in their field.

“This is an exciting time for artisans in Stokes County. With the completion of the new Arts Market as well as the growth in travel and tourism, there is tremendous opportunities for our local artisans and we, at Forsyth Tech, want to make sure we are here to help,” commented Sally Elliott, Center Director, Forsyth Tech at Stokes.

The Arts Entrepreneurship Interest Meeting is free and open to all in the community.

For more information contact Stokes Arts at 336-593-5189 or Sally Elliott at Forsyth Tech at 336-593-5402 ext. 1704.