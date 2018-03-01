Scholarship opportunity for high school seniors

The J. Howard Coble Scholarship Fund is now accepting applications from high school seniors residing in any one of the 14 North Carolina Counties formerly served by US Congressman Howard Coble. The final deadline for applications is March 30, 2018.

Students from the following counties are eligible: Alamance, Caswell, Davidson, Durham, Granville, Guilford, Moore, Orange, Person, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, and Surry. Field of study and proof of demonstrated leadership will also be considered as criteria.

Students and parents may go directly to the High Point Community Foundation website to learn more or apply today.

In September 2016, Dr. Ray Coble, a local veterinarian, and his wife Chris Coble, established the J. Howard Coble Scholarship Fund, through the High Point Community Foundation, to honor and perpetuate the memory and good work of his uncle, Howard Coble.

Congressman Coble served 30 years in the U.S. House of Representatives, establishing a legacy as a conservative Republican leader. Hands-on care for his constituents was a hallmark of Coble’s service to North Carolina and the nation as a whole for decades.

The Scholarship Committee is made up of Coble family members and select others who are appointed by the High Point Community Foundation.

The Foundation is a charitable organization dedicated to strengthening a diverse, healthy and productive community for both present and future generations. It promotes philanthropy, builds and maintains a permanent collection of endowment funds, and serves as a trustworthy partner and leader in responding to community needs.