Evans named 4-H’er of the year

Abigail Evans, a 13-year veteran of the local 4-H program, received the Stokes County 4-H’er of the year award on Thursday evening at the annual achievement night.

“We look for someone who is actively involved in our program, gives back to their community, learns by doing and strives to make the best better,” said 4-H Extension Agent, Taylor Furr. “Even though this was Abigail’s last year as a 4-H’er, her enthusiasm toward the program never faded away. She participated in most, if not all, the activities we had available during the year of 2017, and we could not see anyone more fitting to receive this award.”

Throughout the year, Furr said Evans brought a willingness to learn and compassion to the Stokes County 4-H program.

“She’s guided members in her club, School Skippers 4-H, through many opportunities, such as a club officer, talent acts, community service opportunities, and much more. I know Abigail has mentored many 4-H’ers to make the best better, which is the 4-H motto,” Furr said.

Earlier in the evening, Evans was recognized for representing the 4-H program at the state level by earning gold through creating a three-year portfolio project and silver for a presentation in arts and communication.

The teen credits 4-H for helping her become a more confident public speaker.

“I always loved the public speaking aspect because I was really shy. I took a lot of workshops on public speaking, team building, how to be a leader and community service,” she said. “I’ll be able to use the skills that I learned from those workshops in everything I do, whether it’s college, work, church or day-to-day life.”

Evans said she’s thankful for what she’s learned through 4-H and for the leaders who’ve invested in the program.

“The workers put so much of their time and effort into 4-H. Also, all of the families that are in Stokes County 4-H are awesome. They volunteer to help set up at different events throughout the year and we have a lot of active 4-H youth, especially younger youth.”

Evans works to apply the 4-H motto by making the best better in her club and community.

“It’s a great program to teach youth about life skills they’ll need when they become adults,” she said.

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.

County manager Jake Oakley presented Abigail Evans with the Stokes County 4-H’er of the year award on Thursday evening at the annual awards banquet held at Pine Hall Community Center. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Abigail2.jpg County manager Jake Oakley presented Abigail Evans with the Stokes County 4-H’er of the year award on Thursday evening at the annual awards banquet held at Pine Hall Community Center. Courtesy photo