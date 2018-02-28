Share the warmth in Stokes

It’s been a cold winter and the Salvation Army in Stokes County wants families to know there are resources available to help with winter heating bills. Through its Share the Warmth program, Duke Energy has provided the agency $3,555 to aid qualified senior citizens, families and other customers with financial assistance.

Tashina Oladunjoye, Director of Social Services for The Salvation Army, spoke about the impact of the Share the Warmth program, “The compassion and support shown by Duke Energy will help the families we serve in Stokes County avoid having to make the choice of keeping the lights on or being able to put food on the table for their children. Share the Warmth can be a real game changer for families in need. The Salvation Army is deeply grateful to Duke Energy for their support.”

For more than 30 years, Duke Energy has provided over $35.6 million in heating bill assistance through Share the Warmth. Funding for the program comes from Duke Energy customers, employees and the Duke Energy Foundation. The company annually matches up to $500,000 in employee and customer contributions during the heating season.

“We recognize that many of our neighbors will struggle to pay their winter heating bills,” said David Fountain, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president. “It’s important to us to provide support to those customers who need it most through assistance programs like Share the Warmth, and we greatly appreciate those who partner with us on contributions.”

In 2017, Duke Energy, its employees and customers provided $1.2 million in bill assistance to North Carolina and South Carolina customers through Share the Warmth.

More than 80 local agencies across the Duke Energy Carolinas service territory receive funds from Share the Warmth.