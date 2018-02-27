Wanted in Stokes

Stokes County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

Justin Gray Hall, 28-years-old, brown hair, blue eyes, 6’06”, wanted for civil order for arrest and commitment. Last known address is in Sandy Ridge.

Laura Renee McGee, 48-years-old, blonde hair, hazel eyes, 5’03”, wanted for arrest for failing to appear as directed by the court. Last known addresses are in Pilot Mountain, King and Pinnacle.

Timothy Van Burdette, 41-years-old, brown hair, blue eyes, 5’10”, wanted for arrest for felony larceny. Last known address is in High Point.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office at 336-593-8787 or Crime Stoppers at 800-672-2851.