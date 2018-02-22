Better Business Bureau of Northwest NC: Call for nominations for the 2018 Torch Award for Ethics

Better Business Bureau of Northwest NC is inviting local consumers and business owners to submit nominations for the 2018 Torch Award for Ethics. These awards honor companies that demonstrate a high standard of ethics, generating trust among their employees, customers, and communities.

Traditionally, nominations have come from customers that have had positive experiences working with local businesses. However, many businesses choose to self-nominate as a way to honor their employees and to highlight their efforts at conducting business with integrity. Several nominations have come from employees that wish to express how much they value their positive and supportive workplaces.

The contest is open to any business headquartered in the 14 county region covered by BBB of NWNC. BBB Accreditation is not necessary, nor is it factored into judging, which is conducted by representatives from several local colleges and universities. Please visit bit.ly/NCTorch for more information on the Awards. Nominations can be submitted to bit.ly/TorchNominations2018. Deadline for nominations is March 1.