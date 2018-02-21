Donkey basketball game dedicated to breast cancer

The Danbury Volunteer Fire Department will once again sponsor the sixth annual donkey basketball game at North Stokes High School on Friday, March 2 at 7 p.m. This year’s game will be dedicated to helping those in Stokes County that have been diagnosed with breast cancer. All firemen will be wearing pink shirts in honor of them.

You will be entertained as fireman and your local neighbors try to ride donkeys while playing basketball. The ladies auxiliary will have hot dogs and concessions prior to the event. At halftime there will be donkey rides for the children and at the end of the third quarter there will be a 50/50 drawing.

Tickets are $6 in advance and $8 at the door and can be purchased at the Danbury General Store, Dan River Restaurant, or from any Danbury fireman. Children six and under are free.

Come out for a night of laughter and help your local volunteer fire department.