Curriculum Fair at South Stokes

On Thursday, March 1, South Stokes High School will be hosting their annual Curriculum Fair from 6 – 7 p.m. Teachers and counselors will be available to talk about course offerings, as well as answer any questions parents and students have in order to plan for the 2018-2019 school year. Students may choose their courses as they build their schedule for the next year. The curriculum fair is a wonderful opportunity for parents and students to see firsthand what South Stokes High School course offerings are, and what they can offer you.