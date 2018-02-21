Filing period off to a strong start

The filing period for 2018 elected offices is in full swing. Filing began Monday, Feb. 12 and will close on Feb. 28 at noon.

For the Fifth Congressional District of the United States House of Representatives, Democrat Jenny Marshall of Winston-Salem filed her candidacy on opening day. Marshall had previously announced her intention to run for office.

On the Republican ticket for the Fifth District, incumbent Virginia Foxx of Boone filed her candidacy for reelection Feb. 13. Foxx is being challenged for the Republican ticket as Cortland J. Meader Jr. of Advance filed his candidacy Feb. 16 for the Fifth District, setting up a primary for the Republicans.

The NC Senate’s 30th District seat now occupied by Shirley Randleman will be sought by Republican Sen. Phil Berger of Eden in Rockingham County. Berger is currently state senator for District 26 as well as Senate majority leader. R. Michael Jordan of Eden (Rockingham County) is seeking the District 30 seat as a Libertarian.

Incumbent Kyle Hall of King is the only candidate to have yet filed for the NC House of Representatives’ 91st District.

Incumbent Jason Tuttle of King is running unopposed for the office of clerk of court.

So far, incumbent Sheriff Mike Marshall of Danbury is also running unopposed.

County commissioner for Stokes County, is, so far, being sought by seven Republicans, incumbent Ernest Lankford (Danbury), former county manager Rick Morris (Danbury), current chairperson on the board of education Jamie Yontz (Walnut Cove), Wayne Barneycastle (King), Boh Mabe (King), Andy Nickelston (Lawsonville), Jamie East (King) and Democrat Greg Collins (Westfield).

Filing for Stokes Board of Education and Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor takes place later in the year.

Prospective candidates may file at the elections office in Danbury. If a candidate wishes to withdraw, he or she must do so by Friday, Feb. 23 at 5 p.m.

Election Day is slated for Tuesday, May 8.