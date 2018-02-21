Walnut Cove Public Library seeks community support

The Walnut Cove Public Library is the center of the Walnut Cove community. In the last year, it served more than 4,700 registered users who made an estimated 37,000 library visits and provided nearly 1,100 library and community programs. Annually the library hosts nearly 200 job and career events and offers 10 public computers that are regularly in use.

In 2009, a large library renovation was completed at an approximate cost of $860,000. While a significant portion of the renovation costs were paid by donations to the library and a commitment from Stokes County, $675,210 were funded by a loan taken out by the Town of Walnut Cove.

Since 2009, the Library Board, the Friends of the Library and the library staff have worked to raise money to pay a share of the annual debt in the amount of $5,000. The Walnut Cove Public Library will owe of total of $30,000 in such payments until the loan is retired in six years. Nearly all of the funds raised by the library have gone to pay down this loan obligation and they have not been able to raise funds to upgrade their facilities and service and further other programs.

In May of 2017, the Library Board voted to undertake an ambitious $50,000 fundraising campaign to fund the library’s commitment to the Town of Walnut Cove toward the renovation load and provide much needed upgrades to the facilities. The circulation desk is in need of updating to make it more child and handicapped accessible. The children’s area needs refurbishing and additional shelving is a must.

The Walnut Cove Library cannot reach their goal of improvements without support. They’re asking for citizens to consider what the library means to them and the community. If possible, please make a tax-deductible contribution and help the library continue to benefit the people of Walnut Cove.