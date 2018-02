Stokes County artist Zach McCraw will exhibit new photography, sculpture, and film Thursday March 1 at the Wherehouse Art Hotel. The Wherehouse Art Hotel is located above Krankies, 211 3rd St., Winston-Salem. The event is free with a $10 donation for the performance. Begins at 6 p.m. and culminates with live performance art beginning at 8 p.m.

Local artist Zach McCraw will exhibit his artwork March 1. http://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMG_5677.jpeg Local artist Zach McCraw will exhibit his artwork March 1. Courtesy photo